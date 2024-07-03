Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shannon Beador Makes Tearful Apology to Daughters After DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador's Tearful Apology to Kids for DUI Bust ... 'I'm So Humiliated'

HUMILIATED & DISAPPOINTED
Shannon Beador's being forced to eat some humble pie after her DUI ... sitting down for an emotional heart-to-heart with her daughters, and apologizing for her bad behavior.

ICYMI ... "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star was arrested in September 2023 for a DUI hit-and-run after she crashed into a Newport Beach home and abandoned her vehicle.

Bravo has since shown the fallout from her legal drama, as they released the first 7 minutes of 'RHOC' season 18 on Tuesday ... showing Shannon crying while speaking with her daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline.

Check it out ... Shannon apologized to Stella for being unable to visit her in Paris, where she was studying abroad at the time. She explained the DUI case meant she wasn't allowed to leave the country.

Shannon added, "I'm so sorry and humiliated that I disappointed you. Like, what kind of example am I at 59 years old?"

Shannon Beador Hit-And-Run Crash Scene
Shannon's daughters were quick to forgive her and applauded their mother for taking accountability for her actions.

Remember, SB pled no contest to the DUI charge, with the hit-and-run charge later being dismissed. She was sentenced to 3 years of probation, 40 hours of community service, and ordered to complete a 9-month alcohol program.

'Real Housewives' Who've Been Arrested
Shannon shed light on the events leading up to her DUI arrest ... watch the vid, as she explained how she had a fight with ex John Janssen before getting behind the wheel.

She admits John warned her not to drive, calling her a "drunken idiot" at one point, but she ignored that warning, and ... "I got in an accident a second later because I revved up the engine so he could know how mad I was. And, I lost control of the car immediately."

Shannon Beador and John Janssen Together
While Shannon appeared sincere in her apology, not everyone on 'RHOC' bought her mea culpa ... as costar Tamra Judge later claimed SB was still drinking, despite telling people she was sober.

The drama will fully unfold when the new season premieres July 11.

