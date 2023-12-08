'RHOC' Shannon Beador Remains Sober, Drinking Water at Amazon Party

Shannon Beador is making strides in her sobriety journey ... choosing not to be tempted by any alcohol during a celebratory night out on the town.

Witnesses at the season 2 premiere Wednesday night of Amazon's "Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis" tell TMZ ... the "RHOC" star held onto a clear cup filled with water as she mingled in a crowd of more than 100 guests at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

They also say Shannon seemed to be in great spirits, with no man in tow ... only her girlfriends.

Remember, we broke the story ... Shannon vowed to get some treatment following her DUI bust in Sept.

Play video content 9/16/23 TMZ.com

She was arrested over an alleged drunken car ride ... zipping through a Newport Beach residential area before crashing into the property, which was all caught on surveillance footage.

Cops booked her on 2 misdemeanors, and sources close to Shannon told us she was taking responsibility and accountability for her arrest by enrolling in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component.

