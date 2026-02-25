'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens Coughs Up $1 Million to Ex-Wife to End Divorce Battle

'Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens paid off the nearly $1 million he owed his ex-wife, Fabiana Owens, under their divorce settlement ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, it looks like the reality star has officially resolved the 7-figure debt he owed Fabiana in their December 2024 divorce settlement.

The divorce turned ugly in late 2025, when Fabiana told the court Mel had yet to pay the money owed to her, despite him being on "The Golden Bachelor." She asked for Mel’s 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2,768-square-foot home to be sold off to come up with the cash if he didn’t cough up the dough.

In October 2025, the court ordered Mel to pay $1,024,887 before November 7, 2025 ... adding that Mel would have to vacate the home immediately if he failed to pay.

It turns out the home in question was not sold off, even though it took Mel a bit longer to hand over the money.