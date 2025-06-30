'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Says Mel Owens Needs to Keep Open Mind About Age

"The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner is weighing in on Mel Owens' turn as the star of the show -- saying it’s fair game to call out the new guy for wanting to ditch women over a certain age.

Gerry makes it clear to TMZ that Mel’s own 45-to-60 age-limit window -- and his intention to immediately axe anyone older -- is a bad look ... and he's urging the 66-year-old to be more open-minded about age and all the possibilities that can come out of it.

Play video content In The Trenches

The TV star reflects on his own 'Golden Bachelor' days -- saying producers told him to stay receptive when he asked for women 65 and up. They promised gems on both ends of the age spectrum ... and turns out, they were right.

He tells us that looking back at his season, having an age cutoff would've been a huge mistake -- he would've missed out on amazing connections and friendships with incredible women.

Gerry also claps back at the former NFL star's comments on the MGoBlue Podcast -- where Mel said he’s not into fake hips and wigs. Gerry's not having it, saying that stuff shouldn’t matter -- he plays pickleball with someone rocking a fake hip, and they still smoke him on the court.