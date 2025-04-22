Former NFL Player Mel Owens Named 'The Golden Bachelor' for Season 2

"The Golden Bachelor" is returning and the new leading man has a past life in the NFL.

Mel Owens was announced as the new 'Golden Bachelor' for Season 2 by ABC on Tuesday. The 66-year-old was selected as the ninth overall pick during the 1981 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He now works as a lawyer in Orange County, CA.

Owens was previously married and the two have two sons together, according to ABC.

ABC said in a press release that Owens is looking to find love again, "rooted in the simple joys of companionship -- sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future and growing stronger together as a couple."