'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens Filming With Contestants in Malibu After Age Shade
'Golden Bachelor' star Mel Owens is shaking off the recent age-shade and diving into the good life -- spotted on the beach, cameras rolling and a whole squad of stunners by his side!
Hit play on the clip -- Mel was living it up at Zuma Beach in Malibu Friday with a whole crew of gorgeous gals, looking like one hell of a group date. Age? Who cares! Mel’s face said it all -- he clearly thought they were all 10s.
TBH, you’d think these ladies were fresh outta their 20s -- all slaying their summer 'fits as they strutted into Malibu West Beach Club. One even snuck in a quick touchy-feely move with Mel on the way in that didn’t go unnoticed.
Of course, the name of the game is locking in the 'Golden Bachelor' -- and clearly, these ladies are all in. No one’s losing sleep over Mel’s age-related slip-up ... if anything, they’re getting closer than ever.
Mel recently revealed he kicked off filming with an apology to the ladies -- after catching heat for saying he preferred women between 45 and 60 with no artificial hips, wigs, etc.
But clearly, the heat’s now coming from the ladies, not the headlines!