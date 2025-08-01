'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens Apologizes for Saying He Wanted Women Under 60

Mel Owens is trying to make up for his insensitive comments about age as filming for "The Golden Bachelor" Season 2 gets underway ... revealing he apologized to all the ladies on the first night of shooting.

The reality TV star spoke to Glamour for an interview published Friday about a comment he made on a podcast in June, when he said he preferred to date a woman between the ages of 45 and 60 ... and, he said he told producers to "try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff.”

The interview sent fans into a frenzy, and they called for his firing from the show ... which tipped Owens off to the fact that he'd said something wrong -- 'cause he admits until a respected colleague called him on the comments, he didn't see the big deal.

Owens said he walked into 'Golden Bachelor' filming and apologized immediately ... and, he says a number of the ladies told him in their one-on-ones that they appreciated the apology.

Mel says he paid for comments on the show, though ... the show held a roast, and the women got their licks in -- with one comparing him to a Detroit-style pizza.

Owens admits he was shocked by how "brilliant" all these women are ... and how active they are in their careers as well.

Ultimately, Owens chalks up his controversial comments to years of not dating ... so, his frame of reference is all off about what it means for women to be in their 60s. Mel is 66, BTW.