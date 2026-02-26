Corey Feldman's Divorce Finalized, Will Pay Ex $100K, but Keep MJ Collectibles

Corey Feldman and Courtney Feldman's marriage is officially over ... after a Los Angeles judge signed off on their divorce agreement Wednesday -- but the actor ain't getting away scot-free.

Per Corey and Courtney's divorce agreement, the "Gremlins" star must pay his former wife a $100,000 lump sum for spousal support ... with the first $10K payment being made within five days of executing the agreement, and then another $10K every two months until the full amount is paid off.

He's also responsible for debt to the IRS from 2021, which -- according to the docs -- he's "been paying down."

But, he is also leaving the marriage with a 2016 BMW, a 2021 Mercedes Benz, a 2013 Coachmen Mirada, 5 shares of Tesla Stock, and his Michael Jackson collectables.

Corey and Courtney tied the knot in Las Vegas on November 22, 2016 and separated on June 22, 2023.

He had previously told fans they'd be splitting, explaining his former wife was dealing with health issues like chronic fatigue -- but said he would always have love for her.