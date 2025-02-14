Corey Feldman Announces Drummer Duke Gadd Dies From Fentanyl Overdose

Corey Feldman says one of his drummers Duke Gadd has died of a fentanyl overdose in Nevada.

Gadd passed away this week in Las Vegas, says Feldman who announced the overdose death on Instagram along with a short clip of Duke sitting behind his drums onstage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Corey says that Gadd was the son of legendary percussionist Steve Gadd — and, like his father, Duke was super talented with a big heart.

But, Corey says Duke was "poisoned by his own struggles in life," and he died far too early.

Corey went on to say losing another friend to drug addiction makes his "heart hurt." He also sent his condolences to Duke's other friends and family.

Corey — who launched to fame as a child actor in the '80's but struggled with drug and alcohol issues — started his band "Corey's Angels" around a decade ago. Feldman and his band notably performed on the 'Today Show' in 2016.