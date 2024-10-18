Corey Feldman Speaks Out Against Diddy, 'Grateful Justice Is Being Served'

Play video content BACKGRID

Corey Feldman is all in favor of Diddy’s arrest and federal indictment, saying he hopes it leads to more "scumbags" like the music mogul getting taken down too.

A photog caught up with Corey in Bev Hills, where he made it clear he never attended any of Diddy’s infamous parties, joking he was probably too old to get an invite -- a reference to Diddy facing sexual abuse claims from multiple alleged victims who say they were minors at the time of their alleged abuse.

Corey says he's thankful justice is being served, calling the whole situation gross and emphasizing that children need protection. You really need to catch the full clip to see just how disgusted he is about the whole thing.

As we've reported, Diddy’s been hit with a wave of lawsuits claiming sexual assault and abuse. Attorney Tony Buzbee, from a Houston-based law firm representing 120 accusers, has been sharing some of their stories for the first time ... including one accuser who says he was 9 at the time of his alleged abuse.

Buzbee also says another accuser was just 15, along with others who were allegedly underage.