Corey Feldman, Jennifer Gimenez Help Daisy de la Hoya Get in Treatment Program

Daisy de la Hoya received a helping hand from some fellow Hollywood stars who are also sober and familiar with what she experienced during a mental health breakdown.

Jennifer Gimenez, formerly of "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" fame and her husband, Tim Ryan from A&E's "Dope Man" tell TMZ ... they teamed up with actor Corey Feldman and his manager, Dave Altman to help get Daisy into a mental health treatment center.

Jennifer and Tim tell us Daisy's seeing a therapist daily and is going through the 12-step program. This, of course, comes after Daisy was accused of stalking "90 Day Fiancé" stars Mariah Fineman and Tom Brooks ... which she denies.

Jennifer and Tim say Daisy is journaling a lot, working on music, and has already acknowledged she had a problem -- which Jennifer and Tim say is a huge step in the right direction, and one that takes a whole lot to admit.

Corey's manager is currently caring for her dog. We're told the MusiCares Foundation is paying for Daisy's treatment.

Jennifer and Tim -- both recovering addicts who care for people in long-term recovery -- say Daisy was fragile when she entered treatment, but they're already seeing her turn the corner.