Daisy de la Hoya Getting Treatment After Mental Health Episode

Daisy de la Hoya is breaking her silence after "90 Day Fiancé" stars Mariah Fineman and Tom Brooks accused her of stalking ... denying that she even cares about the couple.

Daisy tells TMZ ... the allegations made by Mariah and Tom are inaccurate -- as she claims that none of what they stated in their police report happened, at least not the way they described it anyway.

DDLH says she's unfamiliar with Mariah and Tom ... and so she definitely didn't declare her love for Tom, as they claimed.

However, she does say she did believe -- amid a mental health episode, as she describes it -- that they worked for her celebrity crush, Tom Cruise. She states that she didn't even know Tom shared the same first name as the A-lister. So, when Daisy was declaring her love for "Tom," it was about the action star ... not the reality TV personality.

We broke the story ... Mariah and Tom hit Daisy with stalking allegations in a recent police report -- in which they stated the fellow reality star had been harassing them since January.

Now, Daisy does admit she climbed into Tom and Mariah's car -- explaining that incident occurred during her episode ... which she is now getting help for at a treatment center. While Daisy says she feels badly ... she's hurt that her mental health struggles were filmed.