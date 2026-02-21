Corey Feldman Performs 'Jessie's Girl' at Las Vegas Club, on Video

Play video content

Jessie had better watch it because Corey Feldman's coming for his girl -- the star sang all about it after crashing a show in Las Vegas Friday night!

The actor pulled up to Caspian's Rock & Roe, a speakeasy-style rock lounge inside Caesars Palace ... where he jumped onstage and belted out Rick Springfield's hit song "Jessie's Girl."

Feldman kicks off his appearance by saying he can't believe he got talked into performing ... before calling Springfield a friend and singing his dang heart out.

At the end, CF jokingly asks for tips ... cradling a bucket with the word painted on the side.

Feldman pulled up to the spot with his girlfriend Adrien Skye and Caesars executive Justen Crews before playing with the house band.

Caspian's is a hit spot in Vegas BTW ... Macy Gray has performed in the joint -- while Van Halen star Sammy Hagar christened the venue at its opening.