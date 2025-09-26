Danielle Fishel Shows Off Gnarly 'Dancing with the Stars' Bruising Injury

Danielle Fishel is promising fans her leg injury sustained while rehearsing on "Dancing with the Stars" looks worse than it feels ... and that's really good to hear ... 'cause it looks wicked!

Here's the deal ... the "Boy Meets World" star recently revealed she "snapped a tendon" in her right leg during practice ... but she didn't need surgery and will be able to keep competing.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

On Friday, Danielle dropped a short video on the 'Gram that showed severe bruising in her leg ... with the caption, "I promise my leg feels better than it looks 😂"

Seems there isn't much that can be done right now ... DF saying the other day it was mostly a matter of "pain management" at this point.

The actress is still twirlin' on the elimination series with partner Pasha Pashkov ... but fellow celeb contestants Corey Feldman, who partnered with Jenna Johnson -- and Baron Davis, who partnered with Britt Stewart -- got the axe this week.

'DWTS' Season 34 -- hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli -- kicked off on September 16.