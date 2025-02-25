'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Says Danielle Fishel Trapped Her on Podcast

Play video content TMZ.com

Maitland Ward is spilling the beans on her clash with "Boy Meets World" costar Danielle Fishel now that she’s caught her breath -- and she's telling us she definitely didn’t expect to be cornered like that!

The actress-turned-adult entertainer opened up to TMZ, saying the heated "Pod Meets World" episode wasn’t about DF wanting to truly mend their estrangement, but more about wanting to "give it to her" -- so much so, Maitland says it felt like she suddenly morphed into villainous Regina George.

Catch the video, 'cause Maitland doesn't hold back -- she makes it crystal clear she wasn’t buying any of Danielle’s excuses, like "accidentally" unfriending her on Facebook and leaving her message unread for years.

She also tells us it was hurtful when Danielle tried to explain she couldn’t talk to her on the "Girl Meets World" set because she was supposedly "too busy" and felt she had an ulterior motive for inviting Danielle to her wedding.

It’s a jaw-dropping interview, with Maitland throwing some serious shade at their other costar, Will Friedle ... saying she thought they were tight, but he betrayed her by basically leading her to the interview to be "slaughtered."

Bottom line -- Maitland says, despite thinking the podcast would tackle lighter topics, she holds no grudges against Danielle and does not regret going on the podcast.