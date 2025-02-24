'Boy Meets World' Stars Danielle Fishel, Maitland Ward in Fiery Podcast Clash

Play video content Pod Meets World

Danielle Fishel revisited her heated estrangement from her former "Boy Meets World" costar Maitland Ward -- and it's safe to say, it sparked one heck of a firestorm!

DF had Maitland on the latest "Pod Meets World" episode to chat about her switch to adult entertainment -- but things got heated when Danielle straight-up asked, "Do you hate us?" -- and that’s when the drama really kicked off.

You have to hear the back-and-forth between the two -- 'cause Maitland accused Danielle of actually hating on her.

Maitland brought some receipts ... addressing the Facebook message she sent to Danielle back in '13, which went unread for years. The tension built up so much, when the message was finally uncovered, there was cynical talk of only addressing it on the podcast to boost the stats.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2022 TMZ.com

The tension dragged on for a while … Danielle even called out Maitland for speaking to TMZ about her issues with her former castmates.

But, Danielle later confirmed to Maitland that she didn't hate her -- and things eventually cooled off.