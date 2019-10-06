'Boy Meets World' Star Maitland Ward Says Porn Won't Ruin Her Career

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

"Boy Meets World" star Maitland Ward doesn't believe the so-called stigma associated with doing porn ... insisting her move to the adult film industry is actually a savvy business move.

We got Maitland -- who rose to fame playing Rachel McGuire in the 90s ABC sitcom -- at Kings Road Cafe, and she tells us porn is opening the door to loads of new opportunities.

Maitland just appeared in her first porno that premiered on Friday, "Drive," at age 42 ... and she says her debut's been met with tons of support from her former "Boy Meets World" cast members, like Trina McGee.

Instead of being shunned, Maitland says she's getting pats on the back from Hollywood actresses ... who all tell her the same thing.

Maitland says she "gives no f***s" about doing XXX films because porn allows her to be authentic ... as she puts it, she's a sexual person.

We also gauged Maitland's interest in a potential naughty version of "Boy Meets World" ... and you're gonna love her answer!!!