'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Play video content Pod Meets World

"Boy Meets World" actress Danielle Fishel is sharing a major health announcement -- she's been diagnosed with breast cancer, but her bigger message is about how doctors caught it in stage zero.

Danielle says, "I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer."

She revealed her diagnosis Monday morning on "Pod Meets World," the show she hosts with her former 'BMW' costars Will Friedle and Rider Strong.

The cancer was caught "very, very, very early," according to Fishel. She said she's planning to undergo surgery ... "and I'm going to be fine."

Danielle initially balked at the idea of announcing the cancer, but ultimately decided she could help others by sharing her health struggle, and the important decision she hopes everyone makes.

As she put it, "The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment."

She says it's crucial to make the time to get in for your mammogram, no matter how busy you are.

She says doctors are still figuring out what kind of treatments she'll need after surgery, but she sounds as upbeat as one could be.