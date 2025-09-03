'Dancing With The Stars' New Cast Revealed, Hilaria Baldwin, Alix Earle & More

Grab your cha-cha shoes -- "DWTS" just unveiled its next cast, and it’s wild ... Hilaria Baldwin, Corey Feldman, and influencer Alix Earle are ready to tango (or trip over their own two feet)!

"Good Morning America" released the line-up Wednesday, and it’s a fun mix ... Dylan Efron, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, "The Parent Trap"'s Elaine Hendrix, and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles are all ready to sashay.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The goodies keep coming ... "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel, wildlife wiz Robert Irwin, comedian Andy Richter, and Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying are all stepping onto the "DWTS" dance floor.

Also joining the organized chaos are "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" duo Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, plus NBA All-Star Baron Davis ... DWTS is serving up some serious slam dunks!

Of course, they’re paired with the pros ... Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Rylee Arnold, Mark Ballas, and the rest of the dance dream team.