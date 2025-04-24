'DWTS' Winner Brooke Burke Flaunts Swimsuit Body on Malibu Beach

And Got The Body To Prove It!!!

Brooke Burke is aging like a fine wine as she hits the beach in Malibu, showing off her flawless swimsuit bod.

The "Dancing With The Stars" winner was recently photographed in her neon green two-piece walking along the wet sand in the California beach city, about 30 miles west of downtown LA.

Check out the snaps -- Brooke and her washboard abs are in full view of the camera lens as she smiles brightly and, at one point, triumphantly raises her arms while frolicking near the water's edge.

Brooke has a lot to celebrate at 53 ... she's never looked better and is still making a splash in the fitness and modeling worlds, as well as the Malibu ocean!

And Brooke is no stranger to success. She and her dance partner, Derek Hough, took home the Mirrorball trophy during season 7 of "Dancing With The Stars." She also co-hosted the show with Tom Bergeron from seasons 10 to 17.

Over the years, Brooke has been featured on the covers of many glossy mags, including "Fitness," "Redbook," Women's Health," and "Ladies' Home Journal."