Stars Going Green (Bikinis) -- Guess Who!

Today's Earth Day, and while every day is a splendid day to take care of our beautiful planet, we've raked up Hollywood's hottest stars going green ... in their swimsuits ... just for Earth's special day 🌍!

From Kylie Jenner's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou to gymnastics star Livvy Dunne, these babes planted their hottest green bikini selfies, but can you guess who is who?!?

This American actress and singer was in a recent Disney live-action film, but she's put down her apple and picked up this green 2-piece ... Do you know who she is?

Warm up your green thumb and scroll through our gallery of babes in bikinis and guess who's going green!

