Emma Slater and Alan Bersten Pack on the PDA During 'DWTS' Tour

After months of speculation, "Dancing With the Stars" pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten have confirmed their romance -- sharing a kiss onstage during a live show.

During a stop on the "Dancing With the Stars Tour" over the weekend, audience members witnessed the pair lock lips onstage in Chicago ... hard launching their relationship.

Fans in the audience went absolutely wild when Alan, who was holding Emma in his arms during the dance routine, put her down onstage and the two leaned in for a kiss. You hear the crowd erupt in excitement as the two pack on the PDA.

The kiss comes after a year of mounting romance rumors and subtle signs. Back in October, reports claimed the pair had been "hooking up" for a while ... now it's official.

Fans caught glimpses of their chemistry along the way. In December 2023, a photo from the 'DWTS' tour showed Emma with her hand placed affectionately on top of Alan's. Another fan photo posted to X showed the two appearing to hold hands during a candid moment backstage.

On Instagram, the pro dancers have shared flirty selfies and behind-the-scenes snapshots, which further fueled speculation.

Emma was previously married to 'DWTS' pro Sasha Farber. The couple announced their separation in April 2022 after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in February 2023.