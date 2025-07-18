Tom Bergeron Talks New TV Show 'Dancing With Sharks'

Play video content TMZ.com

Tom Bergeron's hosting a new dance competition ... though the new contestants are a whole lot more dangerous than your average group of celebrities -- these are some of the ocean's most dangerous predators.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" host joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday to discuss his new show for Shark Week titled "Dancing with Sharks" ... where professional shark handlers are training with a choreographer, hopping in the water and teaching the animals how to boogie!

Bergeron jokes sharks like to lead -- after all, they're some of the scariest fish out there, so they certainly ain't afraid to forge their own paths -- but, he adds, it's pretty safe ... 'cause the shark handlers have worked with creatures like these for years and know what to do.

The show was shot off the coast of the Bahamian island Bimini ... and, the sharks were enticed to dance with food -- just like some of the 'DWTS' contestants he came in contact with, he jokes.

Bergeron says this show continues the Shark Week mission ... breaking down stigmas about these animals that have inspired so much fear since "Jaws" came out way back in 1975 -- and, he thinks this show is a great way to do it.

However, don't expect Tom to get in the water ... 'cause he's got what he calls a "coward's clause" in his contract!