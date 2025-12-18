Corey Haim's Mom Slams Corey Feldman for Claiming Corey 'Molested' Him

... Shame on You for Lying on My Son!!!

Corey Haim's mother is blasting Corey Feldman for claiming her son "molested" him back in the day ... she says Feldman is lying about her late son for attention.

Haim's mother, Judy Haim, tells TMZ ... shame on Feldman for "creating another lie to poison people's heads and keep himself relevant."

In a new documentary, "Corey Feldman vs. The World," Feldman claims Haim molested him when they were filming 1987's "The Lost Boys."

Haim died in 2010, and Judy points out her son is not here to defend himself against what she says are bogus claims from Feldman.

Judy tells us "there is no way in hell" her boy ever molested Feldman ... and she claims Feldman is making up lies about her son because "he doesn't want people to focus on his own wrongdoings."

Haim's mother says her son liked women, not men, and says he would tell her, "I don't care if someone is gay, but I am not gay or any of that stuff." She tells us her son "was a one-woman man" who was "not into men."

Feldman's previously claimed he and Haim were victims of sexual abuse when they were coming up in Hollywood.

Judy tells us ... "Corey Feldman always talks about sex and blames my kid for things that he is not here to defend himself about."

She says there are multiple reasons why Feldman's claims don't add up ... she says she knows her son and was always on set with him, including on "The Lost Boys," and if she wasn't around, his sister or his father were there, and the family "didn't leave him alone for a minute."

Plus, Judy finds it strange that Feldman is only making the claim now after being friends for a long time, telling us ... "Why would they be friends for so long if this happened? It doesn’t add up."

Judy tells us Feldman's claims are "so defamatory and hurtful to my son's legacy" ... and she says she's considering taking legal action.