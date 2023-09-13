Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney

Corey Feldman wants to make his split from his wife Courtney official in the eyes of the law ... because he's filed for legal separation.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Goonies" star is filing for legal separation from Courtney, but he's not seeking a divorce .. at least not yet.

Corey is going with the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split ... he says they have been separated since June 22, following 6 years and 5 months of marriage.

In the docs, Corey says he wants to block the court's ability to award Courtney spousal support ... there are no child support issues because they did not have any children together.

Corey previously announced in August that he was separating from Courtney ... citing some of her ongoing health issues, like chronic fatigue, and saying he will always love her.