'Goonies' Star Corey Feldman Rooting for Ke Huy Quan Ahead of Oscars

Ke Huy Quan has just about everyone in Hollywood in his corner as he roars toward the Oscars -- not to mention his old 'Goonies' pals ... including one Corey Feldman.

The former child star -- who acted alongside Ke in the 1980s classic -- told Page Six that he'll be rooting for KHQ come Sunday, when he'll be watching from home and hoping his former costar can pull out a win for Best Supporting Actor, for which he's nominated.

He says, "I see Ke as a winner, he’s never stopped being one to me … The Goonies are family. People don’t really realize the depth of that blood, it runs deep."

Feldman goes on to say that he's kept up with Ke through the years, and notes that while he may have stepped back from acting for a time ... the guy stayed working in showbiz, even if it was just tangentially at times, and that he'd done great stuff in his own right.

Now that Ke Huy is back in the spotlight with his movie, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' Corey's all for it. He says he saw 'EEAAO' and knew it was special ... adding that he gave Ke some advice -- namely, "keep your head up and don’t let them get to you."

Welp, Ke Huy's taken that in stride ... winning just about everyone over with every award show appearance (and win) of late. He's also been taking a TON of selfies along the way, documenting his journey ... which most think will end with a statuette tomorrow.

BTW, other 'Goonies' stars have been wishing Ke well along the way -- Josh Brolin has chimed in via his reps, and so has Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton.