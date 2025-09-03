'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Season 7 Premiere Date Announced

Kelly Clarkson is hitting the reset button after the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock ... because cameras for her daytime talk show will roll again next week!

Production for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" kicks off the week of September 8, and all-new episodes will drop Monday, September 29 ... with the premiere week set to honor Texas flood heroes with some surprise moments.

We’ve known for a while that Season 7 of her daytime talk show was set to kick off early September, so Kelly’s right on schedule.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that Kelly was ready to ditch the show, spurred by her absences ... but sources say those breaks were all about Brandon’s illness. The staff knew, but kept it quiet out of respect for the family.

Brandon lost his battle with melanoma last month after a tough three-and-a-half-year battle.