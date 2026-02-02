Kelly Clarkson's Daytime Talk Show Ending After 7 Seasons

Kelly Clarkson is officially saying goodbye to daytime TV.

NBCUniversal and Kelly announced Monday "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is ending after its current season ... bringing her seven-season run as a daytime talk show host to a close. Season 7 will still roll out as planned, with new episodes airing through the fall, but after that, it's curtains.

Kelly said in a statement she needs to "prioritize my kids," calling the move the "necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives." Kelly shares two children with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 at just 48 years old.

Kelly poured on the gratitude, thanking her crew in both L.A. and NYC, NBCUniversal, the band, the guests, and fans who stuck with her from day one. She called the past seven years "amazing," saying she feels "forever grateful and honored" to have hosted the show.

"This isn't goodbye,” Kelly said, teasing that she'll still be making music, popping up for live concerts with her songs, and possibly sliding back into that iconic red chair on "The Voice" from time to time.

The show first premiered in 2019 and became a daytime heavyweight, racking up 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four trophies for Kelly herself. It averaged around 1.2 million same-day viewers, regularly landing in the top three of syndicated daytime talk shows.

NBCUniversal says content from the show has pulled in more than 2 billion views across social platforms this season alone, with “Kellyoke” continuing to dominate feeds and timelines.