Kelly Clarkson Shares How Her Kids Are Coping After Brandon Blackstock's Death

My Kids Snuggle With Me After Dad's Death

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how she's helping her kids cope following the loss of their father, Brandon Blackstock, and it's all about togetherness.

During a recent Q&A posted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" YouTube channel, the singer shared that her favorite daily joy is spending quiet time with daughter River and son Remy. When asked what lifts her spirits each day, Kelly's answer was to snuggle.

Kelly explained her kids are at a sweet spot where they're independent, but still love cuddling, and after everything the family has been through, she's been letting them sleep in her bed more often.

"There's been a lot for our family recently," she said, joking that it's now her, two kids, and two dogs all piled together. But Kelly added that those moments have turned into meaningful bonding time filled with sweet conversations and comfort.

Blackstock died at 48 after a three-year battle with melanoma, passing away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Despite a messy divorce, Kelly always made sure her kids maintained a strong relationship with their dad and never spoke negatively about him.