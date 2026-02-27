Pink Could Take Over 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' According to New Report

Pink is being eyed to take over Kelly Clarkson's spot on her NBC talk show, according to a new report.

The "American Idol" alum is closing out "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after 7 seasons this fall, and a source tells Page Six that producers see her fitting in as a permanent replacement. The insider says ... "She’s been guest-hosting and it seems she’s doing very well, and that’s the plan."

No word on where in the process Pink is. TMZ has reached out to her reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

The "So What" singer is scheduled to guest-host for Kelly for a week beginning Monday.

Pink has reportedly moved to the city after spending several weeks in the Big Apple last summer. She's lived on a 25-acre vineyard in California with her husband, Carey Hart, and their children for several years.