Jennie Garth Recalls Daughter Finding Her Cutting Herself Amid Dave Abrams Split

Jennie Garth is opening up about a painful point in her life during her split from husband Dave Abrams ... she revealed she cut herself with glass while overcome with pain, and her daughter caught her in the act.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star writes about the low point in her life in her new memoir, "I Choose Me: Chasing Joy, Finding Purpose & Embracing Reinvention." She says she was so distraught when her marriage fell apart in 2017, she turned to drinking and self-harm to self-medicate.

Specifically, she remembered shattering framed photos of her and Dave and using the shards to attempt to slash herself. She concedes ... "I was certainly not in my right mind. It was almost an unconscious act, a form of punishment."

One night, Jennie says her now 28-year-old daughter walked in on her, and immediately began cleaning up the mess -- literally and figuratively. Jennie says she regrets putting her daughter through that, recalling ... "I was terrified that I had caused irreparable damage to my relationship with my daughter."

She goes on ... "I was hurting my daughter by letting her see me like that. This was one of those regrets in life that stay with you forever. Luca said, 'You can’t go on like this Mom. We need you.'"

Luca is Jennie's eldest of three daughters, whom she shares with her second husband, actor Peter Facinelli. They split in 2012. She was also married to musician Daniel B. Clark between 1994 and 1996.

Jennie and Dave walked down the aisle in 2015 but hit a rough patch between 2017 and 2018 after a grueling IVF process. Dave even filed for divorce in 2018, but they reconciled the following year.

Jennie blamed their attempts to procreate on their separation, telling SELF in 2024 it was "really, really hard on both of us individually and on our relationship."

Once they decided they would move on from having kids, she says they were able to "love each other in a different way."