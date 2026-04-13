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Jennie Garth Talks About Facing Financial Difficulty After 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Jennie Garth Cash Crunch Panic Post-90210 Cost Me My Home & Ranch!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
041326 jennie garth kal
MONEY MATTERS
Armchair Expert

Jennie Garth is getting real about life after "Beverly Hills, 90210" ... and the money mistakes she still regrets.

On Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert," Jennie admitted she never really thought about finances back in the day -- cash was flowing in, she was spending, and she figured it would just keep coming ... until it didn’t.

Jennie-Garth-in-'90210'-shutterstock-1
Shutterstock

When the show ended, reality hit hard -- Jennie says it was a serious adjustment once the paychecks stopped rolling in.

Watch the video ... she says it got worse -- she revealed her business manager basically scared her into selling the home and ranch she’d just bought for her kids ... a move she made, and now deeply regrets.

Jennie Garth Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Jennie Garth Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Lesson learned the tough way -- Jennie says once you fixate on a fear, you almost manifest it ... and in her case, it was the money drying up.

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