Jennie Garth Says Drinking, Pills Got So Bad She Needed Her Stomach Pumped

Jennie Garth is getting brutally real about a dark chapter in her life ... admitting she drank and popped pills so heavily at one point, she landed in the hospital getting her stomach pumped.

In her new memoir, "I Choose Me," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star reveals the spiral kicked in after her split from Peter Facinelli in 2012 ... turning to booze and pills to cope with the fallout.

Jennie wrote it got so bad she ended up at Canyon Ranch Rehab after the stomach-pumping, trying to unlearn the self-medicating that had taken over.

But getting clean didn’t magically fix everything. She says the sting of rejection still lingered, leaving her feeling like her light had dimmed.

Then came the turning point -- Jennie says one day she realized she couldn’t keep living like that, especially as it started wrecking her relationships. So she made a call ... and chose to forgive him.