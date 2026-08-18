Slash Claims He Overpaid Ex-Wife Perla Ferrar $1.5 Million in Support

Slash says his business manager accidentally overpaid spousal support to his ex-wife ... to the tune of a whopping $1.5 million ... and now he wants a judge to let him deduct it from future payments.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist -- legal name Saul Hudson -- recently filed a request in Los Angeles County court ... claiming a mistake by his longtime business manager caused the massive overpayment to Perla Ferrar.

Slash pays Perla $100,000 a month ... plus additional quarterly amounts tied to his income above certain thresholds.

He says his business manager failed to adjust those extra payments when the maximum Perla could receive dropped over the years, which he says led to the overpayments.

The result, Slash claims, was $3.42 million in additional support each year when the amounts should have been capped in 2021, 2022, and 2023 -- which he says amounts to him overpaying by $1.5 million across the three-year stretch.

Slash says he tried to resolve the issue privately in March by applying the alleged overpayment to future support ... but Perla didn't agree -- so he kept paying her in full.

Emails in the filing show Perla's team wanted more financial records before approving any credit. His business manager says the documents were provided ... but claims Perla's team hasn't yet agreed to the deductions for the overpayment.

As TMZ previously reported ... Slash agreed back in 2018 to pay Perla $6.6 million in their divorce settlement, along with a base of $100,000 per month in spousal support.