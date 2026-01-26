Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Pull Beverly Hills Marital Mansion Off Market

It’s the mega-mansion that refuses to budge ... and now it looks like exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially hitting pause once again, yanking their marital Beverly Hills palace off the market.

After a year and a half of trying and failing to unload the 12-bed, 24-bath monster at its original $68-million price tag, it has now been removed from online listings ... leaving everyone wondering ... are they switching tactics, or just flat-out done?

As you’ll remember, they’ve been playing listings ping-pong since July 2024, just weeks before their divorce filing ... most recently slashing a whopping $16 million off the price in September ... all this coming after failing to sell it quietly off-market before going public.

We were also told last year Ben was ready to make a deal and drop the number -- while Jennifer was digging in her heels at $68 mil ... and that standoff seems to have only dragged this saga out longer.

Ben and J Lo have both purchased new homes since the divorce and we had been told Jen was going to continue to live at the Beverly Hills estate while she renovated her new home in Hidden Hills.