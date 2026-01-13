'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' House to Hit the Market for Millions

The iconic home made famous by Will Smith in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is about to hit the market for millions ... TMZ has learned.

Josh and Matt Altman and Sasha Rahban of The Altman Brothers tell TMZ ... the legendary property is set to hit the market at the end of the month for just under $30 million.

The famed Georgian Colonial estate features 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, spans approximately 10,000 square feet, and sits on a massive 38,510-square-foot corner lot. The home was built in 1937.

It marks the first time in 48 years the instantly recognizable exterior façade has been up for sale ... and despite the show's title, the house is not in Bel-Air. The famed property is actually located in Brentwood, one of Los Angeles' most prestigious neighborhoods.

The surrounding area is loaded with star power. Judd Apatow recently sold the home next door, and the property sits just two blocks from O.J. Simpson's infamous Rockingham estate. It's also located in the same neighborhood as former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan's abode.