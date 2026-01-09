Aubrey Plaza Relists Marital Home After Husband Jeff Baena's Death

Aubrey Plaza has quietly put her marital home back on the market, slashing the price months after listing it ... following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

The Los Feliz Oaks property, which originally hit the market for $6.5 million last year, is now listed at $5,750,000 -- a sizable price cut after the home was pulled just days before Christmas.

The 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom private compound was the home Aubrey and her husband Jeff shared after buying it in October 2022 for $4.7 million.

The Spanish compound is a double lot and comes with a wine cellar, pool, steam room and screening room.

Jeff tragically died there by suicide in January last year -- making it understandable that Aubrey would want to move on from the property, even if it means taking a price cut ... though she’s still likely to walk away with a solid profit.

As we reported, Aubrey and Jeff were separated at the time of his death, having begun taking time apart in September 2024.

Bryce Pennel from Douglas Elliman holds the listing.