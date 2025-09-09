Aubrey Plaza Selling Los Angeles Home 8 Months After Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza is looking to put a tragic chapter behind her ... she's listed her marital home for sale -- 8 months after her husband, Jeff Baena's death.

The "Agatha All Along" star has put her Los Angeles-area home on the market, listing the Los Feliz Oaks-based estate for a whopping $6.5 million.

The 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom private compound served as the marital home for Aubrey and Jeff ... with the pair scooping up the property in October 2022 for $4.7 million. So, it looks like she's hoping to make quite a profit on the sale.

We're not surprised by Aubrey's decision to offload the property, either. Remember, it's the locale where the film director died by suicide back in January. He was 47.

As we reported, Aubrey and Jeff had been separated at the time of his death, as they started taking time apart in September 2024.

Aubrey's spokesperson later called Jeff's passing "an unimaginable tragedy," and asked for privacy for the actress ... who kept a low profile in the months following.

She briefly spoke out about her grief to former "Parks and Recreation" costar Amy Poehler, while appearing on Amy's 'Good Hang' podcast in August.

Aubrey explained that she was trying to move on from the tragedy, but it was a "daily struggle."

Like we said, it makes sense that Aubrey would want to ditch this abode from her property portfolio.