Heidi Fleiss Loves That Aubrey Plaza's Playing Her in Biopic, But Won't Watch It

Heidi Fleiss is over the moon that Aubrey Plaza is playing her in an upcoming biopic ... but she's refusing to watch it because Heidi says she's not trying to go back to the past.

Fleiss also tells TMZ ... she's not involved in the yet-to-be-named biopic, which just cast Aubrey as Heidi, who became famous back in the 1990's under the nickname the "Hollywood Madam."

As you probably recall, Heidi ran an exclusive L.A.-based prostitution ring that catered to rich and prominent clients. But she was eventually arrested and convicted in state court for pandering and handed a 3-year sentence that was overturned on appeal. She was also convicted of money laundering and tax evasion in federal court and served a few years in prison before getting released in 1999.

Heidi tells us she's seen Aubrey's work in HBO's "White Lotus" franchise and feels she's a great choice to play her on the big screen and will do a spectacular job ... but she won't see what Aubrey does here, because "the past is dead" to her and she's not trying to relive her life.

Still, Heidi says she's not surprised her life story is being turned into a movie ... telling us, "No one can do what I did."

Heidi is wishing Aubrey and co. all the best, says nothing in her life is off limits and hopes the finished product turns out well ... but says they've got their work cut out for them.