Josh Jacobs Sells Las Vegas Mansion For $4.7 Million

NFL star Josh Jacobs has unloaded his Las Vegas mansion -- decked out with a movie theater and six-car garage -- for a pretty payday right before the playoffs!!

TMZ Sports has learned the Green Bay Packers running back sold the 5,500 square-foot property recently for $4.7 million -- a price tag that seems palatable when you take into account all the place has to offer.

Completed in 2023 -- just minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip -- the three-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion was custom-built by Jacobs ... who only lived there for one season before changing teams.

It was initially listed in 2024 for a smidge under $6 mil ... and was ultimately sold by James W. Meadows Jr. of BHHS Nevada Properties on New Year’s Eve.

Jacobs -- a three-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022 -- was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 before they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Jacobs has spent the past two seasons in Green Bay after signing as a free agent. The Packers snagged the final playoff spot in the NFC … and they will face rival Chicago Bears on Saturday night.