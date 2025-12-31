Richard Simmons' Hollywood Hills House Finds Buyer for $5.9 Million

Richard Simmons' estate has apparently landed a buyer ... though, the place hasn't sold just yet.

The late fitness personality's Los Angeles home has found a contingent buyer for $5.889 million, about a month after sellers dropped the price of the pad by nearly half a million bucks.

It appears they haven't crossed the T's and dotted the I's just yet ... but, assuming everything progresses as expected, Richard's former residence will officially change hands.

As we told you ... Simmons' 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion went up for sale in June for about $7 million -- though that price quickly cratered to $6.5 million and eventually $5,889,999.

The house sits on a half-acre of land above the Sunset Strip ... and features a gated motor court, formal entry hall, and updated kitchen with new appliances ... among many other impressive additions.

We broke the story ... Simmons was found unresponsive in the home by his housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, in July 2024.