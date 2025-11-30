Richard Simmons' Estate Slashes Price of Hollywood Hills Home

Richard Simmons' estate is looking to make a deal because the late fitness icon's longtime Hollywood Hills home just got a major price cut ... TMZ has learned.

According to property records obtained by TMZ, Simmons' estate knocked a hefty $410k off the original asking price on Saturday. The house first hit the market in June for $7 million, but now the property can be yours for a slightly more reasonable $5,889,999.

And there's plenty of real estate to justify the nearly $6 million price tag. As we previously reported ... the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom stunner features just over 4,000 square feet of living space on a half-acre lot. The pad includes a rare circular swimming pool and a dedicated pool house.

The home boasts a 4-room, 2-level primary suite complete with a dressing room, oversized bath, and an upper-level equipped gym. There's also a secondary guest suite and a separate upstairs den.

