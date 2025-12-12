Emma Stone and Dave McCary Sell Their Austin Estate

Emma Stone and Dave McCary can pop Champagne ... they've got reason to celebrate, because they just sold their fancy estate in Texas.

Our real estate sources tell us Emma and Dave unloaded their newly restored home in Austin, which they put on the market for $26.5 million.

The couple purchased the home in 2021 and then gave it a facelift ... construction was completed this summer, and the place looks super lavish.

There's a 5-bedroom main house, a 2-bedroom guest house, a garage with a screening room and entertaining space, and a pool.

The location is elite ... it's in Tarrytown -- a super fancy enclave in West Austin chock full of prime real estate -- and the home is just a half mile from a boat ramp on Lake Austin.