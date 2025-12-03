Alec Baldwin Re-Lists Sprawling Hamptons Farm House for $21M

It’s the house that still hasn’t sold ... but that just means the perfect buyer for Alec Baldwin’s incredible Hamptons abode hasn’t rolled up with their millions yet!

The actor just re-listed his 10,000-square-foot, 7-bedroom estate sitting on a 10-acre spread in Amagansett, NY -- and anyone wanting a piece of it is gonna have to cough up a cool $21 million.

The place is decked out with all the bells and whistles -- movie theater, wine-tasting room, wood-paneled library, plus an outdoor pool and spa.

It’s loaded with balconies and screened-in porches overlooking the surrounding nature preserve ... the same backdrop Alec used in his video pitch to sell the place back in Jan '24, after the property had already spent a few years on the market.

Back then, he had it listed for $18,995,000 -- slashing over ten mil after it refused to budge -- but looks like he’s feeling hopeful again, bumping the price back up a few millions.

The home actually holds a lot of sentimental value for Alec ... he bought it in 1995, and it was featured on his TLC reality show, "The Baldwins."