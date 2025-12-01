Rockstar Energy Founder Russell Weiner Buys $19M Florida Home Near Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg's got a new neighbor down in his exclusive enclave in South Florida, and the guy's got some pretty deep pockets ... because billionaire Russell Weiner just dropped $19 million for an estate around the corner from Marky Mark ... and we've got a look inside.

Real estate sources tell TMZ … Russell, the billionaire behind Rockstar Energy drinks, bought a home near Mark in Delray Beach's Stone Creek Ranch for $18,005,000.

Here's what $19 million, give or take, gets you in a small neighborhood known locally as "Billionaire's Row" .... 11,506 square feet with 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms nestled up to a manmade lake.

The home comes with all the bells and whistles, including a 76-foot heated saltwater pool, an oversize spa, full-sized tennis and basketball courts, a cabana house, an in-ground trampoline, and a sunken fire lounge for 20 guests.

Russell previously spent $35.3 million for Rosie O'Donnell's former estate on Star Island in Miami -- where Diddy owns a home -- but the big selling point for Stone Creek Ranch is privacy and being off the water.

The gated enclave only has 37 compounds, and residents get guarded entrances with round-the-clock armed security. The guards are all ex-cops and ex-military.

Play video content TMZ.com

Check out the gallery ... no wonder billionaires are moving into Stone Creek Ranch.