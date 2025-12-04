Bobby Flay Sells Hollywood Hills Estate for $8.35 Million

Bobby Flay just cooked up a sizzling real estate win ... 'cause TMZ has learned the celeb chef flipped his Hollywood Hills compound for a tasty profit.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... Bobby closed the deal Wednesday, unloading his Bird Streets retreat for $8.35 million ... and trust us, this place is plated like a Michelin star spread.

The private estate sits on nearly half an acre and clocks in at over 5,700 square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 5 baths, and the kind of hillside views that justify the price tag.

Once you get past the gates, the home opens to a cobblestone motor court and a greenery-wrapped façade, but the real jaw dropper is inside. We're talkin' 13-foot ceilings, dramatic stone everywhere, and walls of glass that make it feel like you're living in an Architectural Digest spread.

There's even an interior atrium built around a 100-year-old olive tree.

The layout is open concept living, with a media enclave, a bar, and wide open entertaining spaces with seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Every bedroom leads out to private terraces that wind their way down to the pool and manicured gardens.

Bobby snagged the place in February 2021 for $7.6 million ... so he's walking away with a nice little dessert course on this one.