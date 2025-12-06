'RHOM's Lea Black Sells L.A. Home in Off-Market Sale for Millions

Lea Black just cashed out of her Los Angeles perch ... unloading the luxe hillside estate for millions ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... "The Real Housewives of Miami" alum sold the property off-market for $6.6 million on Friday, teaming up with luxury real estate power duo Bianca Fields and Adriana Yedidsion of The Agency to seal the deal.

The hillside stunner, perched above the Sunset Strip, features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and more than 4,000 square feet of prime living space.

Panoramic views pour through floor-to-ceiling glass walls. The double-lot compound blends clean modern architecture with warm, luxe finishes ... French White Oak floors, Italian marble, and a seamless indoor/outdoor flow built for Hollywood caliber entertaining.

The backyard is full resort mode ... pool, spa, multi-level patios with built-in audio and lighting, a Porsche Design grill, fire pit, and even a designer rose garden.

Black bought the home in 2016 and later added a bar and entertainment lounge, chef’s kitchen, and a slick outdoor kitchen. We're told the move-out was handled by Paul Sethi with upgrades done by Enrique Estrada and staging by Vesta pros Megan Campbell and Dana Popper.

Lea's also selling a curated batch of designer items that didn't make the move ... shoes, clothing, and more through her website.