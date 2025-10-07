'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Todd Nepola Sues Bravo for Defamation

"Real Housewives of Miami" star Todd Nepola is taking Bravo and NBCUniversal to court, claiming the network straight-up lied about his finances to juice up storylines around his ex-wife, Alexia Nepola, for Seasons 6 and 7.

TMZ has obtained the lawsuit ... Todd -- who claims he's worth $100 million -- is saying he's never bounced a check, never missed a payment, and never had any financial trouble. Meanwhile, 'RHOM' allegedly painted him as broke and struggling ... just to make Alexia’s story more "juicy" for viewers.

The suit calls out multiple episodes, in which castmate Adriana de Moura supposedly spread false claims ... from saying Todd’s business was tanking, to suggesting he might have to break his lease and downgrade his apartment.

Todd’s lawyers say all of it was bogus and done knowingly by Bravo.

Todd’s side points out he even bought more than $115 million in real estate during filming -- financed through legit bank loans ... no shady business here. The lawsuit claims Bravo and NBCUniversal knew or should have known these financial claims were false ... and now Todd wants the court to set the record straight.