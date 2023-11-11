'RHOM's Alexia Nepola & Adriana De Moura In Screaming Match at Miami Airport

A screaming match broke out between "The Real Housewives of Miami" stars Alexia Nepola and Adriana de Moura after landing in Miami Monday following their appearance at BravoCon.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the pair exchanged hefty words when Alexia confronted Adriana near baggage claim in an explosive situation that resembled something you'd see on the show ... telling Adriana the claims she made on the new season of the Bravo show that she and her husband Todd were financially struggling was f***ed.

We're told Adriana told Alexia, "You act like you're the star of the show," -- with her barking back, "Yes, I am the star of the show!"

Adriana, dressed in a COVID mask and white gloves, was overheard telling her costar Julia Lemigova Alexia had it out for her because she's the weakest ... adding she was mean to her and telling Julia, "This is your friend ... do you see what she does to me? Do you want to be friends with this person?"

Our sources say the war of words was so volatile ... fellow cast member Kiki Barth was overheard urging the ladies to reign it in before someone in the airport started recording them.

The blowout yelling match ended with the two reality stars going their separate ways to their cars.

The dramatic Miami meltdown was a result of Adriana commenting on Alexia and Todd's alleged financial struggles during the premiere episode of the new season.