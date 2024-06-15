'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola Says She's Hooking Up with Estranged Husband

Alexia Nepola's divorce is far from final ... 'cause she and her estranged husband are getting it on despite their split -- and, there are no boundaries on their intimacy it seems.

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star revealed the nitty-gritty details of her still-romantic relationship with hubby Todd on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's "Two T's in a Pod" podcast released Saturday.

On the pod, Nepola says she and Todd have done just about everything under the sun since he filed for divorce at the end of last month ... adding the two still have strong feelings for one another.

And, apparently, the attachment's not just physical ... 'cause Alexia says she and Todd are going to marriage counseling -- hoping to avoid divorce altogether.

Alexia says Todd's big issue is how public the couple's life and relationship are ... and, she's sure many men wouldn't love the power dynamic of playing second fiddle to a famous woman like her.

The Nepolas married in 2021 ... but, Todd filed divorce docs back in April claiming their marriage was irretrievably broken. Alexia responded on her Instagram Story by saying the filing left her shocked.

This is Alexia's third marriage ... she was previously married to Peter Rosello Sr from 1992 to 1996 and then Herman Echevarria from 2004 to until he passed away in 2016.

Nepola's appeared on every season of "The Real Housewives of Miami," and many expect her to join back up with the show when season 7 starts filming.

